Serlui Assembly Constituency: Will Congress Stage Resurgence In Former Bastion Or Will MNF Retain?

As with previous elections, the main battle in Serlui will be between the incumbent Serlui MLA and MNF leader Lalrinsanga Ralte and Congress' Lalhmachhuana, the man he dethroned in 2018

Mizoram is poised to witness a triangular contest between the MNF, ZPM, and the Congress.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Serlui Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Mizoram. Serlui falls within the tribal-dominated Kolasib district and the seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes (ST).

The Serlui seat was a former bastion of the Congress, will the grand-old party winning seven consecutive terms since 1987 before being dethroned by Lalrinsanga Ralte of Mizo National Front (MNF) in the 2018 polls when he defeated incumbent Congress MLA Lalhmachhuana by a margin of 927 votes.

Ralte received 6128 votes while Lalhmachhuana polled 5201 votes in the 2018 elections.

Serlui Assembly Constituency: Main candidates

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 20 Oct 2023

Nomination ends: 21 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 23 October 2023

Date of polling: November 7, 2023

Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023

