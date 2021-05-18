New Delhi: Serum Institue of India (SII) on Tuesday said the company never exported vaccines at the cost of people in India. This comes amidst the debate over the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and export of vaccines from India. The company released a statement where it mentioned that the Serum Institute is committed to the country’s vaccination programme. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Ballari, Kalaburagi Districts Intensify Shutdown Norms, Ban Movement of People | Check Full List of Restrctions

Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were the first two COVID-19 vaccines to be granted approval in India in January for use in country's vaccination programme.