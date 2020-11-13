Oxford Vaccine Latest Update: After making tie-up with five developers, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said that India will get 100 million Oxford vaccine shots latest by December. Also Read - COVID Vaccine Likely to be Rolled Out by January, Says Serum Institute as AstraZeneca's Deliveries Running Late

He said Serum Institute has so far made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine in the past two months and aims to start manufacturing Novavax's contender soon.

If final-stage trial data show AstraZeneca's candidate gives effective protection from the virus, the Serum Institute may get emergency authorization from New Delhi by December, Poonawalla said.

He further said that the initial amount will go to India, and added that full approval early next year will allow distribution on a 50-50 basis with the South Asian nation and Covax, the World Health Organization-backed body that’s purchasing shots for poor nations.

In an interview to a news portal, Poonawalla said it will take until 2024 to vaccinate the entire world and two years to see a real reduction in infections, due to affordability and manufacturing hurdles.

However, he is confident in their plans to get initial vaccines to the vulnerable and frontline workers. On Thursday, Serum Institute and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)announced the completion of enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India.

The ICMR and SII have collaborated for the clinical development of Covovax developed by Novavax, US and upscaled by SII. While the ICMR has funded the clinical trial site fees, SII has funded other expenses for Covishield.

At present, SII and ICMR are conducting phase 2/3 clinical trials of Covishield at 15 different centres across the country. It had completed the enrolment of all 1,600 participants on October 31.

Covishield has been developed at SII Pune laboratory with a master seed from Oxford University/AstraZeneca.

The vaccine made in the United Kingdom is currently being tested in large efficacy trials in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and the US, the statement said.