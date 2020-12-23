New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday said that it has developed India’s first indigenous vaccine against pneumonia. As per updates, the new vaccine will be launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and made available in the domestic market early next week. Also Read - Govt Must Protect Vaccine Makers Against Lawsuits , Especially During a Pandemic: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

Moreover, this vaccine will be much more affordable than existing ones produced by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).

In a statement, the Serum Institute said it has conducted the phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials of the vaccine in India and in African nation of Gambia.

India’s drug regulator in July had granted market approval for the Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate vaccine, after reviewing the phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trial data submitted by the Pune-based firm.

This vaccine is used for active immunisation against invasive disease and pneumonia caused by “Streptococcus pneumonia” in infants, the health ministry had said earlier.

“Moving towards prime minister’s clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we have achieved one more historical milestone during the lockdown period of COVID-19 pandemic by developing India’s first world-class indigenous pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) and obtained Indian licensure,” stated a letter written by Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII) addressed to Vardhan.

As per UNICEF data, more than one lakh children under the age of five years die every year in India due to the pneumococcal disease.

Since pneumonia is a respiratory ailment, hence vaccination of children with the pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCV) assumes utmost significance during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

At present, the country is dependent on imported PCV of foreign manufacturers at a very high price. However, the vaccine which is administered in an intramuscular manner was prequalified by WHO in January.

(With inputs from PTI)