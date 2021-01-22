Serum Institute Fire Latest Update: A day after the fire that claimed five lives, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said the vaccine production and its supply will not be affected. He also added that the extent of the damage is more than Rs 1,000 crore. He also stated that the no damage has occurred to the existing stock either. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Biocell Company in Thane, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

"The supply of COVID-19 will not be affected due to the fire (at Serum Institute of India facility). No actual vaccine was being made at that facility. The extent of the damage is more than 1,000 crores," Poonawalla said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Serum Institute officials stated that they have suffered financial losses due to the fire that broke in an under-installation building of SII plant at Manjari, Pune and this will impact production of BCG & Rota vaccines in the future.

Visiting the site to take stock of the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said whether the fire at the Serum Institute was an accident or sabotage will be known only after the probe gets over.

“News came that fire broke out at the institute but fortunately site where vaccine is manufactured and stored, isn’t affected. I’m informed by Adar and Cyrus that COVID vaccine is manufactured at distance from fire site,” Thackeray said.

Five men died in the fire that broke out in a five- storeyed under-construction building in the SII’s Manjari premises in Pune on Thursday.

Poonawalla also added that there was no damage to the Covishield vaccine production, but other facilities involved in the production of Rotavirus and BCG vaccines were damaged.

ON the other hand, the top officials from fire wings of three Maharashtra government agencies on Friday launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

Heads of fire departments of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) are part of the joint probe team.