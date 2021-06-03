New Delhi: Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the country, sources said on Thursday. The Covishield-maker firm has also sought approval for test analysis and examination. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is currently being manufactured in India by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. Also Read - Home Loan Gets Cheaper! This Bank Reduces Rates; Check Details

"The Serum Institute of India (SII) put up an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday seeking permission to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India," a source said.

The SII has already told the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June, while it is also manufacturing the Novavax vaccine, the regulatory clearance for which is awaited from the United States.

The vaccine was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the DCGI in April. A consignment of 30 lakh doses of Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)