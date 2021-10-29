Pune: The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday has urged the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for permission to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations at its Manjari manufacturing site.Also Read - West Bengal Extends Covid Curbs Till Nov 30, Allows Theatres, Malls to Open At 70% Capacity | Full List Of Guidelines Here

As per a report by news agency PTI, the SII has submitted interim phase 2/3 clinical study report on Indian adults, the interim report of Novavax UK and USA-Mexico phase-3 clinical study and response to the queries raised by the DCGI office, along with its application.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute of India (SII) said in the application sent to the DCGI that there were no safety concerns arising from the study data and Covovax is safe and immunogenic in the adult population.

“In our government’s endeavour to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, we have also been working shoulder to shoulder with the Government of India to make available one more safe and efficacious world class COVID-19 vaccine for our country and the world at large,” he said in the letter.

He also stated that the approval of COVOVAX and its availability will further strengthen India’s capability to fight COVID-19 pandemic and ensure vaccine security in line with prime minister’s clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

It must be noted that on August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India. SII, which manufactures Covishield, plans to produce Covovax at its Manjari plant in Maharashtra. India has given emergency use permission to several COVID-19 vaccines, including Covishield, Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Russian-made Sputnik V.