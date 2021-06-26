Pune: The Serum Institute of India (SII) will soon apply for permission from the Drug Controller and General of India (DCGI) to conduct the clinical trials of Covovax COVID-19 vaccine on children. Also Read - Serum Institute Begins Production of Novavax Covid Vaccine, Poonawalla Congrats Team

Covovax is the Indian version of COVID-19 vaccine developed by US-based Novavax Inc and it is being manufactured in India by Pune-based SII. Covovax is the second vaccine being made by Serum, the first being the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, produced in India by SII as ‘Covishield’. Also Read - Serum Institute's Second COVID-19 Vaccine COVOVAX Likely to be Available in India by September

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday tweeted, “Excited to witness the first batch of Covovax (developed by @Novavax) being manufactured this week at our facility in Pune. The vaccine has great potential to protect our future generations below the age of 18. Trials are ongoing. Well done team @seruminstindia!”

In March this year, Adar Poonawalla had said that the clinical trials of Covovax vaccine have begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September this year.

Currently, Phase-3 trials of Covovax for adults are underway in India.

In August 2020, American vaccine company Novavax Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India.