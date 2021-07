Pune: Serum Institute of India (SII) will commence production of Sputnik V in September. Some other manufactures are also ready to produce this vaccine in India, said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, Russian Direct Investment FundAlso Read - Mimi Trailer Out: Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi's Surrogacy Drama is Mix Of Emotions And Hilarious Moments, Fans Are Bowled Over