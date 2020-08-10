New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the country continue to surge, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Sunday said the coronavirus vaccine will most probably be ready by the end of this year. Also Read - Ahead of Sadak 2 Trailer, Makers Unveil Intriguing Character Posters of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt

As per a report from News 18, Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII) said the final price of the vaccine will be announced in two months.

The Serum Institute in an agreement with AstraZeneca has developed a vaccine for the coronavirus that has given satisfactory results.

According to another report from IANS, the Serum Institute had said that the coronavirus vaccine will be available at less than Rs 250 per dose in India.

The Pune-based institute said it would offer up to 100 million doses at a price capped at $3 for 92 low and middle-income countries (LMIC), including India.

The SII also said that if successful, Novavax’s candidate will be available to all 92 countries while AstraZeneca’s candidate vaccine will be available to 57 Gavi-eligible countries.