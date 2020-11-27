Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: Not just India, now the Serum Institute will provide over 3 Crore vaccine doses to Dhaka as Indian on Friday signed an agreement with Bangladesh in this regard. Notably, an MoU has also been signed between Serum Institute of India and Beximco Pharmaceuticals for the vaccine deal. Also Read - Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, 2 Army Jawans Martyred

As per updates, Bangladesh has signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India to buy 3 crore doses of the potential coronavirus vaccine.

The development comes as PM Modi earlier said that all countries will have to fight against the global disaster of Covid-19 in unity.

India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami tweeted that India is going to write a new chapter on deepening its relationship with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Maleque said 5 million doses of vaccine per month would be purchased through Bangladesh’s drugmaker, Beximco Pharmaceuticals.

Five coronavirus vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II.

Not just Bangladesh, other countries such as Myanmar, Qatar, Bhutan, Switzerland, Bahrain, Austria and South Korea have also shown interest in partnering for vaccine development of Indian vaccines and use.

Earlier, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that every Indian will get vaccinated for Covid 19 probably by 2024.

Poonawalla said the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by February 2021 and by April for the general public.

He said it will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals.

The price will be around US dollar 5-6 per dose with an MRP of around Rs 1,000 for the two necessary doses.