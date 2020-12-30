New Delhi: After UK’s approval to Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus vaccine, an expert panel in India will meet today and consider the emergency use application of the shots by Serum Institute. According to reports, the decision is likely to be out by evening. Also Read - Year Ender 2020: How IPL Embraced New Reality And Overcame Coronavirus Pandemic

This development came after the UK, earlier in the day, approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca for human use, the second coronavirus vaccine to be cleared for rollout in Britain after the Pfizer/BioNTech jabs. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till January 31 | Check Full Guidelines Here

The Oxford vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, was being evaluated by the British regulator – the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) – after the final cut of data was submitted by the government last week. Also Read - What is a Vaccine Passport And How to Use it While Travelling From Next Year - All You Need to Know

The approval by the MHRA means the vaccine is both “safe and effective” and the government’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that the National Health Service (NHS) will prioritise giving the first of the two-dose vaccine to those in the most high-risk groups quickly.

Serum Institute of India last week had submitted some additional data required by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The Pune-based SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has made a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine. The SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license from the DCGI, officials recently had said.