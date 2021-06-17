New Delhi: The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), manufacturer of Covishield vaccine is planning to roll out its second Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the country by September. The new vaccine shall be launched under the brand name of Covovax, which SII is manufacturing in partnership with Novovax. As per a report by The Economic Times, the company has already received its first lot of supplies of key raw materials for Covovax production. Also Read - Here's How to Register For Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik Vaccine on Paytm, CoWIN And Aarogya Setu | Step-by-Step Guide

The clinical trial for Covovax began earlier in March this year and it has been tested against African and UK variants of COVID19 and has an overall efficacy of 89 per cent. Hope to launch by September 2021. The vaccine was earlier expected to be launched in June, but Serum's CEO Adar Poonawalla had said in March that a temporary US ban on exports of critical raw materials could limit the production of coronavirus vaccines such as Novavax.

in its phase 3 trial, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine has shown 90.4 per cent efficacy, putting it in the same league as other vaccines including Pfizer-BioNTech (91.3 per cent) and Moderna (90 per cent). Meanwhile, it is slightly higher than that of Covishield (76 per cent) and Covaxin (81 per cent). Russia's Sputnik V which has already arrived in India currently has an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent.