New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax have begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September this year. He further said that it has been tested against African and UK variants of COVID-19 and has an overall efficacy of 89 per cent.

'Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with @Novavax and @SerumInstIndia. It has been tested against African and UK variants of #COVID19 and has an overall efficacy of 89%. Hope to launch by September 2021!,' Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Covovax is a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by American company Novavax, headquartered in the US. In August 2020, Novavax Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, in low and middle-income countries and India.

In August 2020, the two companies announced an agreement under which Novavax had given SII the licence to manufacture and supply the vaccine in low- and middle-income countries.

