New Delhi: Services were affected on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line for nearly half an hour on Tuesday evening due to a technical issue, officials said.

“Services on the Blue Line were affected today from 4.30 PM to 5.05 PM due to a signalling issue between Dwarka Mor-Dwarka section (towards Dwarka Sec 21),” a senior DMRC official said.

Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

“Trains were regulated during this period as the maintenance staff attended to the issue. This led to bunching on the line which was gradually cleared once the issue was resolved at 5.05 PM,” he said.

Earlier in the day, services between Sultanpur and HUDA City Centre stations of Yellow Line were also affected from 8.30-8.57 AM due to a point flash (signalling issue) near Sultanpur Metro station, the DMRC said.

Trains were regulated during this period which led to minor bunching on the line which was gradually cleared once the issue was resolved at 8:57 AM, officials said.