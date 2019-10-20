New Delhi: The services of Delhi Metro’s Violet Line were affected on Sunday morning owing to some technical issues, stated news agency PTI. This posed a hardship to the commuters of Violet Line who experienced a delay as the issue was being solved. As per the latest update from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the normal train services in the Violet Line have been resumed. Notably, the Violet Line of Delhi Metro connects Kashmere Gate station in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh station in Faridabad.

“Service between Badarpur Border and Kashmere Gate stations have been affected due to some technical issues. We are looking into it,” a senior official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. Alerting passengers about the delay, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday tweeted, “Violet Line Update: Delay in services between Badarpur Border and Kashmere Gate.” Thereafter several commuters got down at various stations and took other modes of transport, stated a report. Notably, many commuters took to social media sites to narrate their experiences.

Violet Line Update Delay in services between Badarpur Border and Kashmere Gate. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 20, 2019

Meanwhile, a commuter named Divya told news agency PTI, “I travel from Sarita Vihar to Central Secretariat for work. The train was stopping for longer duration at each station and at Lajpat Nagar station, the train just halted far too long, when the announcement was made about the delay. ” Divya was further quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “Many commuters alighted and took an auto-rickshaw to continue their journey. I also did the same to reach my workplace. But since it was morning, even autos were hard to come by.”