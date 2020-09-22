New Delhi: Showering praise on Harivansh Narayan Singh for serving tea to suspended Opposition MPs this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rajya Sabha deputy chairman’s inspiring and statesman like conduct will make every democracy lover proud. Also Read - Monsoon Session LIVE: 'Serving Tea to Those Who Attacked Him Shows His Greatness', PM Modi Lauds RS Deputy Chairman

“To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji”, tweeted PM Modi. Also Read - Without Comprehensive Reforms, UN Faces 'Crisis of Confidence': PM Modi

One of the suspended MPs and AAP leader Sanjay Singh was quick to respond to PM Modi’s tweet. “Modi ji we are not fighting over tea. We are fighting for the welfare of farmers”, he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the RS deputy chairman had brought tea for the suspended Opposition MPs, who were camping overnight outside Parliament to protest against the passage of farm Bills 2020. Reports claimed that the parliamentarians had snubbed his tea offer, alleging that he came in bright and early, accompanied by media persons to put up a show. “Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague & not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. He also brought some tea and snacks for us. We started this sit-in demonstration yesterday as a protest against our suspension. We’ve been here all night”, said one of the suspended Congress MP Ripun Bora.