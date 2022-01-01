New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday wrote another letter to states and UTs amid rising cases of Omicron and asked them to set up makeshift hospitals and constitute special teams to monitor patients in home isolation.Also Read - Will Delhi Impose More Curbs After Yellow Alert? Satyendar Jain Says Will Review COVID Situation

In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to chief secretaries of all States/UTs to take measures to deal with a possible surge in COVID cases.

The Union Health Secretary said all states/UTs should operationalize control rooms at district/sub-district level and revisit the COVID dedicated health infrastructure.

On Friday, Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava in a letter asked all states and union territories to set up round-the-clock Rapid Antigen Test booths at different locations, engage medical and paramedical staff, and encourage the use of home test kits for symptomatic individuals.

“Any individual having fever with/without cough, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, the recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and diarrhoea should be considered as a suspect case of COVID-19 unless proven otherwise,” they wrote in the letter.

"All such individuals must be tested. While awaiting the test results, they should be advised to immediately isolate themselves and follow the home isolation guidelines of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," the letter said.

“All such individuals must be tested. While awaiting the test results, they should be advised to immediately isolate themselves and follow the home isolation guidelines of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” the letter said.

The letter had said that as of now, India has a network of 3,117 molecular testing laboratories, which includes 2014 RT-PCR, 941 TrueNat, 132 CBNAAT and 30 other testing platforms.

“In addition, you may also expedite procurement of necessary testing equipment and establish BSL-2 laboratory infrastructure from the funds sanctioned to your State/UT by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under the Emergency COVID-19 Response Plan (ECRP),” the letter added.

The letter further stated that RTPCR-based testing leads to delays in confirming diagnosis due to its turnaround time of about 5-8 hours. “Therefore, you are encouraged to increase testing by widespread use of rapid antigen tests (RATS) in such specific situations where RTPCR testing poses challenges,” the two senior health officials said in the letter.

