Setback for CJP as NDMC closes Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place for Oct 16-17 ahead of ‘Lehra do’ march

The Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place will remain closed on October 16-17, where the Cockroach Janta Party was going to hold its 'Lehra do Tiranga' march on Friday.

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Central Park in Delhi have been closed for 2 days. File image/PTI

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced on Thursday that the Central Park in Connaught Place will remain closed on October 16-17 ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march on Friday.

In the notice dated October 15, the civic body said, “It is hereby informed that the Central Park, Connaught Place, shall remain closed for general public on 16th October 2026 & 17th October 2026, due to administrative reasons.”

On Wednesday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced that they would take out a “Lehra do Tiranga” march at the park, which is located at the centre of the inner circle of Connaught Place, at 5 pm on Friday. The park closure notice was issued by the NDMC director.

Also Read | ‘Taken enough steps’: What has Delhi Police said to HC ahead of CJP’s October 16 protest at Connaught Place

Addressing a press conference, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke on Thursday appealed to people to join its march, carrying the national flag.

“I request all political parties and civil society groups to rise above ideology and come together. If the right to vote is not saved, democracy will not be saved,” Dipke said.

The call for the march came after the arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday after entering Jantar Mantar and raising slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Earlier this week, Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site, prompting the outfit to challenge the order by returning to the venue with the national flag.

Also Read | ‘Lehra do tiranga’: Abhijeet Dipke announces protest at Delhi’s Connaught Place on October 16

On Thursday, heavy security arrangements have been put in place in and around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar ahead of the proposed march, with several companies of paramilitary forces already stationed in the national capital.

According to police officials, security personnel will be deployed at strategic locations, while barricades will be erected and the movement of protesters and commuters regulated to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

A senior police officer said Connaught Place was not a designated protest site. “Jantar Mantar has been denotified as a designated protest site. Protesters can hold demonstrations at Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground or CBD Ground after obtaining the requisite permission,” an official said.