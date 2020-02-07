New Delhi: In an effort to breaking the “fair skin” stereotype, which has been considered as an ideal complexion among Indians and of which, cosmetic firms have made money off, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954).

Related Stories Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: Only curbed consumption can make India tobacco free

The draft amendment proposes a stringent punishment of a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh for advertisements for magic remedies and drugs for fair skin, enhancing sexual performance, stammering, infertility in women, premature ageing and greying, increasing brain capacity among others.

Further, several additions to the list of diseases, disorders, conditions in the Act, have been made changes to in the draft amendment.

The Act says that medicines, “magic remedies” and products to cure any of these 78 diseases, disorders, conditions named should not be advertised.

The new additions include ads for drugs or treatment for enhancing sexual performance, sexual impotence, premature ejaculation and spermatorrhoea, fairness of skin, premature ageing, AIDS, improvement of memory, improvement in height of kids/adults, improvement in size of sexual organ, duration of sexual performance, premature greying of hair, stammering, sterility in women, disorders of menstrual flow hysteria, power to rejuvenate, obesity, maintenance or improvement of the capacity of the human being for sexual pleasure, improvement in size and shape of the sexual organ and in duration of sexual performance, insanity, increase in brain capacity and improvement of memory and improvement in height of children/adults.

The draft bill also proposes an expansion of the definition of an advertisement. It says, “any audio or visual publicity, representation, endorsement or pronouncement made by means of light, sound, smoke, gas, print, electronic media, internet or website and includes any notice, circular, label, wrapper, invoice, banner, poster or such other documents.

As per the amendment, for the first conviction, the proposed punishment is imprisonment of up to two years and fine up to Rs 10 lakh. For a subsequent conviction, the imprisonment may extend to five years with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

(With IANS inputs)