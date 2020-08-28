New Delhi: In another grim milestone, India on Friday registered a record single-day spike of 77,266 fresh Coronavirus cases, pushing the total infection tally to 33.87 lakh. Further, 1,057 COVID-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total fatalities owing to Coronavirus now stands at 61,529. Also Read - COVID-19: 10 States Contributing to 89% of Coronavirus Deaths, Centre Asks to Ramp up Tests

"COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated & 61,529 deaths," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

More details will be added to the story.