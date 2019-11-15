Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday said that the settlement of the vexed Naga insurgency problem between the Naga rebels and the central government is vital for the economic development of the state.

“An amicable solution will greatly impact the development of the Naga people as a whole and will definitely pave the way for them to catch up with the rest of the country as well as the world,” Rio said while addressing the Kohima District Planning and Development Board Day out cum Pre Christmas programme at Touphema.

Rio also urged every Naga to pray and work towards an early and amicable solution to the Naga political issue so that the young and up-coming generation will be able to grow up in a peaceful environment and will be able to access all the opportunities available to them and develop to their fullest potential.

“It is time for the Nagas to come forward and make use of all our available resources to ensure that the state develops economically at a rapid pace,” the Chief Minister appealed.