New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of Rajasthan and Bihar for their service and relief work during the COVID-induced nationwide lockdown.

"Rajasthan BJP has shown how to stand shoulder to shoulder with people, no matter if we are in the power or out of the power. Very inspiring!," Modi said while interacting via video conference at the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme in presence of other top leaders including BJP Chief JP Nadda and other Union Ministers.

"Workers of Bihar BJP and the poeple deserve congratulations. Many people were saying that COVID-19 will spread in eastern parts of the country due to high temperatures. People used to say there is poverty in Bihar, coronavirus will spread more here. But you all have proved it wrong," Modi asserted.

PM Modi also lauded relief work done by workers from Delhi, Jharkhand and Karnataka among other states.

“Several of our workers despite knowing the danger, kept working in the service of people and lost their lives. I pay my tributes to all of them & express condolences to their families,” the Prime Minister added.