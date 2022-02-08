New Delhi: Seven Indian Army personnel who were reportedly struck by an avalanche in the high altitude area of the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district have been “confirmed dead”. In a statement, The Indian Army said corpses of the personnel have been retrieved from the avalanche site.”Seven Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead, their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site,” the Army said.Also Read - Arunachal Avalanche: Rescue Efforts to Find 7 Missing Soldiers Resumes

Seven Army personnel who were struck by avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead, their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/2SZMML8GzC — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

Seven army personnel of 19 JAK Rifles were part of a patrolling team and were hit by the avalanche along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the area near Mammy Hut, on Sunday.

Indian army had launched search and rescue operations in the area on Sunday to find them. Specialised teams were airlifted to assist in rescue operations.

The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days.

The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities, the Army said.

