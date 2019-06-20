Noida: Three sex workers were allegedly raped by nine men at a farmhouse here after they were picked up from Delhi, said police.

Seven men were arrested after a complaint was made to police early on Wednesday morning. Most of the accused are private security guards, while one is a cab driver.

The complainant and two of her friends said they were waiting for a client at the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station in Delhi on Tuesday night when two men in an Ola cab, reached out to them around 11.30 PM.

“A deal was struck between them at Rs 3,000 per client and the women were told that they would have to go to Noida Sector 18 and there would be two more men along with the duo. Rs 3,600 was paid to them in advance,” Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna told media.

However, the women were taken to a farmhouse in sector 135 where seven more men arrived. The women have alleged that they confided in the men who had accompanied them in the cab that they were not interested and wanted to return to Delhi.

“They were then raped by the men and later, on their plea, one of the accused agreed to drop them near the main road from where they contacted emergency police number 100 at 5 AM and the matter came to light,” Krishna said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gangrape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was lodged. “The women also told police that they were thrashed by the men and the money that was paid to them as an advance was forcibly taken back,” he added.

Meanwhile, the arrested men have been identified as Akhilesh Yadav, Lovlesh Yadav, Bhola Yadav, Anjan Yadav and Rajesh Yadav of Rae Bareli, Satish Pal of Hardoi and Rajkumar Maurya of Shahjahanpur, Krishna said.

Two of the accused, cab driver Mulayam Singh and Pankaj are absconding. Lovelesh worked as a security guard at the farmhouse where the crime was perpetrated. It belongs to an officer in the Motor Transport Department in Delhi, said police.

“The farmhouse has been sealed under CrPC section 102 (power of police officer to seize certain property),” Krishna said.