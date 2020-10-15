Bhopal: At least seven people have reportedly died in the last 12 hours in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. Initial investigations suggested that it might be a case of consumption of poisonous liquor. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against Congress Leader Over Jibe at CM Shivraj Singh

Soon after the incident came to light, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday ordered a probe into the matter. He held a high-level meeting where he directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident and suspend those found guilty.

Chouhan has also ordered the suspension of the Inspector in-charge, Sub-inspector and constable of Khara Kuan police station. He has also urged the officials to find out other places selling illegal items in the state and break the network of such people.

Those selling drugs and other illegal items will get severe punishment, Chouhan said. He further directed the Additional Chief Secretary to the State Home Department to submit the investigation report of the case.

(With Inputs from ANI)