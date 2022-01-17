New Delhi: The dense fog in parts of northern India has led to poor visibility due to which several trains running under the Northern Railway were running late on Monday morning. As per news agency ANI, as many as seven trains were running late on January 17. “Seven Delhi-bound trains are running late due to fog,” tweeted ANI quoting Northern Railway.Also Read - IMD Weather Update: Very Dense Fog, Cold Day Conditions in THESE States. Read Full Forecast Here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog in parts of North India on Monday morning.

“Dense to Very Dense Fog in isolated pockets very likely over East Uttar Pradesh and dense fog in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” IMD said in it’s weather bullitein issued on Sunday night.

The weather agency has also predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions will very likely persist over isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. It also predicted cold day condition in some pockets over Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan.