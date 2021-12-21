Mumbai: Seven students in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have been tested positive on Monday. According to a India TV report, all seven students were fully vaccinated. All seven have been isolated with mild symptoms. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the hostel.Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 11 New Omicron Cases, National Tally Crosses 200

The contact tracing is being done and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Also Read - Omicron 3 Times More Transmissible Than Delta: Centre Urges States to Impose Curbs at Local Level | Key Points

Earlier today, Union Health Secretory Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all states and UTs and warned that Omicron variant is thrice more transmissible than Delta variant. Also Read - Biden to Pledge 500 Million Free Covid-19 Tests to Counter Omicron

“Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level,” he wrote.

Currently, Maharashtra has highest number of Omicron cases in India at 65 each followed by Delhi (54), Telangana (20) and Karnataka (19). India reported 5,326 new coronavirus cases and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 pm on Tuesday. Active cases in the country stand at 79,097, the lowest in 574 days.