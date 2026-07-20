Seven killed in fresh Poonch landslide Jammu triggered by heavy rainfall

Emergency search and rescue operations remain actively underway as personnel work continuously to locate and trace any missing individuals.

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Poonch landslide (IANS image)

Jammu: In a shocking incident, seven people lost their lives when a fresh landslide, triggered by heavy, continuous rainfall, hit the Loran-Dumilan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday. Official sources confirmed that all seven bodies have been successfully recovered from the site. Emergency search and rescue operations remain actively underway as personnel work continuously to locate and trace any individuals who may still be missing following the disaster.

In response to the imminent dangers posed by severe flash floods and secondary landslides across the region, local mosques broadcasted urgent public announcements to warn residents and encourage immediate precautions. Emergency response teams, comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, civil administration officers, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and dedicated local volunteers—swiftly mobilized to the affected zone. Rescue operations are progressing while authorities evaluate the full scale of structural and environmental damage in the district, a report by IANS news agency said.

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On Sunday, at least 17 persons were killed, and several others reported missing after flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall devastated parts of the Jammu division, including Poonch and Rajouri. With the nine deaths reported on Monday, the total toll in the Jammu region due to the two-day rain fury has risen to 26, officials added.

Rescue operations are continuing in the affected areas, officials said. Incessant rain causing flash floods has wreaked havoc in Poonch and Rajouri districts. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 6 lakh for the next of kin of each person who lost their lives in the flash floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that while no amount of financial assistance can compensate for the irreparable loss of lives, the ex gratia has been announced as an immediate measure to support the bereaved families. He said the relief package comprises Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an additional Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The announcement follows the recent flash floods, landslides and heavy rainfall that claimed several lives and caused widespread damage to property and infrastructure in parts of Rajouri and Poonch.

(With inputs from agencies)