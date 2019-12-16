New Delhi: Today is December 16, 2019. Just seven years ago on this fateful day, the life and dignity of a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern were savagely snatched away from her and she was left to die on a Delhi street. The incident had sent shockwaves across the country and had shaken the conscience of the nation at that time.

People across the nation thought for a while that the justice system in the country will rise to the occasion and the crimes against women will stop once and for all. But lo and behold, the situation is just the opposite and the cases of rapes and murder are still on the rise in these seven years. The Unnao rape case and the Hyderabad Horror are the latest incidents that add to the rising rates of crimes against women.

Instead of bringing out stringent laws, shocking data revels that the conviction rate in rape cases in the country is as low as 32.2 per cent.

As per updates from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the total number of rape cases that went to trial in that year was 1,46,201 but only 5,822 of them resulted in a conviction.

What concerns people more is that the conviction rate in rape cases has over the years increased marginally, but the charge-sheeting rate has gone down, which clearly means many cases are not going to court for trial.

As per the latest updates, the charge-sheeting rate in rape cases has significantly dropped to 86.6 per cent in 2017 from 95.4 per cent in 2013. However, here is a list of significant rape and murder cases that have shaken the moral conscience of the nation over the years.

Nirbhaya case: On the fateful night of December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic student, who later became Nirbhaya, was gang-raped in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people. Critically assaulted before being thrown out on the road, the students later succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Hyderabad Horror: The burnt body of a veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on the outskirt of Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district last month. As per updates from police, she was brutally raped, killed and later burnt by four people. However, the four accused died in police encounter days later.

Unnao Rape case: A woman earlier this month in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao was set ablaze by four people, including the rape accused, when she was on the way to the court for the hearing of her rape case that she had filed in May this year. She had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries. She was later air-lifted to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjang hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The list of increasing crimes against women in the country is endless. But the question arises as to when the judicial system and lawmakers will rise to the occasion and make stringent laws to deal with such perpetrators of crimes.