New Delhi: At least 10 people were killed and over 2.7 lakh families in different parts of West Bengal were affected as cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ barrelled through the coastal districts of the state, stated official reports, according to news agency PTI. Meanwhile, an IMD bulletin released on Sunday afternoon predicted that the cyclone may weaken into a deep depression and move east- northeastwards over coastal Bangladesh.

As the storm resulted in heavy rainfall accompanied by gale wind till early Sunday, hundreds of trees were uprooted and cables were snapped, bringing life to a standstill, added the report.

According to State Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan, at least 2,473 houses were destroyed and another 26,000 were partially damaged in the coastal districts along the Bay of Bengal, stated news agency PTI. The worst-affected areas include the fishing towns of Bakkhali and Namkhana. Apart from the 2.73 lakh affected families, nearly 1.78 lakh people were transferred to relief camps set up in nine places across West Bengal, added Javed Khan, as per the report.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department, as quoted by news agency PTI, said, “Yesterday’s very severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ over northwest Bay of Bengal (BoB) moved northeastwards, weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and crossed West Bengal coast close to Sunderban Dhanchi forest during 8.30 pm to 11.30 pm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.”

Taking stock of the situation in the state, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she would hold an aerial survey in all the affected areas including the areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas.