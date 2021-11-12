Tirupati: Many low-lying areas were inundated as heavy rain lashed several parts of Tirupati due to depression in Bay of Bengal. Apart from this, the rains also lashed Chittoor district since the early hours of Thursday.Also Read - Chennai Rains: Power Cut, Waterlogging Reported in Several Parts of City, NDRF Deploys 11 Teams | Key Points

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State DRF (SDRF) have been deployed in SPS Nellore and Chittoor districts to take up rescue and relief operations.

In the meantime, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the District Collectors to open relief camps and shift the people there from vulnerable areas. He asked the official machinery to be on high alert as more rain has been forecast for Friday as well.

Nellore city remained flooded since Wednesday night. Tada, Doravari Satram and Sullurpeta also received heavy rainfall.

According to preliminary estimates, agricultural crops in over 3,200 acres remained submerged in SPS Nellore district. Horticultural crops also suffered damage, official sources in the SDMA said.

Varadayapalyam in Chittoor district received 19.5 cm, Muttukur in SPS Nellore district 19 cm, Tada 18.9 cm, Vakadu 18.2 cm and Nayudupet 15 cm rainfall. Satyavedu recorded 15.5 cm, Putturu 10 cm and Tirupati 8 cm of rainfall on Thursday.

The Reservoir Road in the temple town of Tirupati was damaged and disrupted the vehicular movement. Other parts of Chittoor and the neighbouring Kadapa district and Nellore district also experienced light to moderate rains.

In view of heavy rains, the entry and exit to Tirumala ghat will be closed from 8 PM to 6 AM for today and tomorrow. This decision was taken by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) due to rock sliding in up ghat road.

In the meantime, Chittoor District Collector Hari Harayan has announced holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday and Friday keeping the cyclone alert in view and high alert has also been issued for the district.