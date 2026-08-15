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‘Several boyfriends, girlfriends’: Baba Ramdev on Gen Z, says many doing well but…

Baba Ramdev stated that not all young people are the same, highlighting that many Gen Zs are doing very well.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 15, 2026, 5:07 PM IST
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‘Several boyfriends, girlfriends’: Baba Ramdev on Gen Z, says many doing well but... | Image: ANI

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said that several Indian Gen Z are doing well, however, some are indulging in violence, smoking, drinking and what he termed as unstable relationships. He stated that not all young people should be viewed through the same lens, criticizing ‘unhealthy trends’ among some of the youth. The yoga guru further urged politicians to avoid creating divisions based on caste, class or community.

What Did Ramdev Baba Say?

“Many Gen Zs are doing well also, but some are into violence, have multiple boyfriends or girlfriends. Some are into smoking bidis and cigarettes and drinking alcohol,” Ramdev said. Ramdev further took a potshot at people who believe that nothing is going right in the country and termed them as politically frustrated, saying that they are dreaming of reaching Prime Minister’s chair.
He also requested politicians and leaders to avoid creating divisions based on caste, class or community. “If the country is to make you Prime Minister, then have some patience,” Ramdev said. He said political rivalry is normal, but it should never turn into personal hatred.

Read more: Kangana takes a U-turn on Gen Z, calls them 'real strength' days after labelling them 'Generation Gutter'

Ramdev Raised Concerns Over India’s Education System

The yoga guru further raised concerns over the education system of the country and issued a warning that he could organise a protest to raise the issue.

He said that the students in smaller schools, which lack teachers, are struggling with basic facilities, including electricity, water and proper toilets.

“There is chaos all over the country,” Ramdev said, adding that students are leaving smaller schools due to inadequate infrastructure.

Ramdev Baba On Paper Leak

Reacting on the issue of competitive examination paper leaks, students are forced to rely on competitive examinations for admissions in their desired college.

“There are books, but there are teachers; there are teachers, but there are no books. Even if there are books, the papers are leaked,” he said.

The yoga guru raised questions over the role of Class 10 and 12 board exams in the current education system, saying that admissions are majorly determined by competitive entrance tests.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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