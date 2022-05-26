Srinagar: At least seven persons are feared dead as a taxi-van rolled down a deep gorge at Zojila Pass in Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agencies quoting officials on Thursday.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: 3 Lashkhar Terrorists Neutralised in J&K's Kupwara Encounter

The vehicle skid off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and rolled down the gorge late on Wednesday night, they said. The Zojila Pass is at an altitude of about 3,400 metres. The vehicle was going to Srinagar from Kargil.

Police, Army and locals have reached the spot and are looking for survivors, officials said. Further details are awaited.