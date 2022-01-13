New Delhi: Owing to bad weather and several operational reasons, at least eight flights have been cancelled from Chandigarh International Airport on Thursday. Airport spokesperson KP Singh said that Vistara Airlines canceled four of its flights and Go First called off three citing operational reasons, while an Indigo flight was also cancelled due to bad weather.Also Read - Amid Omicron Scare, Thousands Of Flights Cancelled Globally On Christmas weekend, Leave Millions Frustrated

The Vistara flight from Mumbai that was to arrive at Chandigarh airport at 6 am was cancelled, while another from Bengaluru that was scheduled to arrive at Chandigarh at 11.30 am, the one from Hyderabad to arrive at 1.30 pm and the flight from Delhi that was to reach Chandigarh at 6.15 am on Thursday stand cancelled.

Among the canceled Go First flights, one was the Delhi-Chandigarh flight that was to arrive at 10.55 am and the other was to depart for Ahmedabad at 12.35 pm. The flight from Ahmedabad that was to arrive at Chandigarh at 6.45 pm and was to depart for Delhi at 8.45 pm has also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, another Go First flight from Srinagar that was to arrive at Chandigarh airport at 3.45 pm and depart again for Srinagar at 4.50 pm on Thursday has been cancelled. Indigo Airlines has also cancelled its Bengaluru flight from Chandigarh, which was to depart at 7 pm, due to bad weather.