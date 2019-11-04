New Delhi: One of the leading carriers for domestic flights in India, IndiGo airlines on Monday said that their systems were suffering a network issue that could impact operations across the country and cause a delay in flights.

“Our systems have been down across the network since morning. As a result, we are expecting our operations to be impacted across the airports. All efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest,” read a statement released by the airlines.

Regretting the inconvenience caused, IndiGo requested all its passengers to reach out to their customer care on social media in case they need any assistance.

The largest carrier by fleet size and market share, carrying more than 55 lakh passengers in September itself, IndiGo said it was proactively informing passengers about the situation.

This is the second time this year that IndiGo is facing such a massive snag. Earlier in July, thousands of passengers were left stranded at Bengaluru airport after a server issue delayed as many as 63 flights for over half-an-hour.

Notably, the carrier has been in the face of trouble over the last couple of weeks especially after aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked IndiGo to replace all its faulty engines.

The order was a result of the recent complaints of frequent glitches reported in its Pratt & Whitney engines. Failing to comply with the DGCA order, the low-cost airlines may risk its aircraft being grounded.