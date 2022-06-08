Kochi: Several people were injured after a gallery collapsed during a football match at Pookottumpadam in Kerala’s Malappuram district late Monday night. A part of the gallery collapsed in the middle of the match that was being held between two regional teams. The injured people were admitted to the district hospital Nilambur and nearby private hospitals. The incident reportedly occurred at around 9.30 pm Monday night. Interestingly, organising regional football tournaments is very common in Malappuram.Also Read - Instagram Influencer Glides On a Skate Board Wearing a Saree, 'Too Cool' Says The Internet | Watch

This incident comes months after a similar case was reported recently in Malappuram where over two hundred people were injured after a temporary audience gallery suddenly collapsed before the start of a football match in March this year. Also Read - 2 Lower Primary Students Test Positive for Norovirus in Kerala's Vizhinjam; Health Minister says ‘No Need for Concern’

A temporary audience stand collapsed during a football match leaving two hundred injured with five seriously injured, police said. The incident happened at Poongod stadium Malappuram when the match was about to start. As per the visuals, the organizers and several others rushed to the spot after the incident. People were also seen running on the ground in panic. The injured were hospitalized. Also Read - Maintain Strict Watch, Take Pre-Emptive Action To Control COVID: Centre Writes to 5 States Amid Rising Cases

Regional football tournaments in the northern district of Kerala are quite popular and thus the match had attracted spectators in thousands.

(With ANI Inputs)