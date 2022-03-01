New Delhi: Several people have been injured after a cylinder exploded at Maternity & Child Care Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday. All the injured have been shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.Also Read - BREAKING: Jammu And Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha Escapes Unhurt in Car Accident

Jammu & Kashmir | Several injured in cylinder blast at Maternity & Child Care Hospital, Shairbagh in Anantnag Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Speaking to reporters, an official said that the MCCH said the mishap took place due to a leakage in the cylinder.

“Several persons, including some hospital employees, were injured in the incident. The injured have been shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag”, news agency IANS reported quoting sources.