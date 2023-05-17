Home

News

India

Several Passengers Injured After Delhi-Sydney Air India Flight Suffers Severe Mid-Air Turbulence

Several Passengers Injured After Delhi-Sydney Air India Flight Suffers Severe Mid-Air Turbulence

Several passengers on board the Delhi-Sydney Air India flight were injured after the flight encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Tuesday.

Several Passengers Injured After Delhi-Sydney Air India Flight Suffers Severe Mid-Air Turbulence

New Delhi: Several passengers on board the Delhi-Sydney Air India flight were injured after the flight encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Tuesday. According to the news agency ANI, the injured passengers were treated by the flight crew and received medical assistance upon arrival at Sydney Airport. No passenger was hospitalized.

“Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 (Delhi-Sydney) encountered severe turbulence. During flight seven passengers reported minor sprains,” DGCA told ANI.

You may like to read

Several passengers on board the Delhi-Sydney Air India flight were injured after the flight encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Tuesday. The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at Sydney airport, no passenger was hospitalised. pic.twitter.com/kskVFZfIun — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

“The turbulence was so severe that multiple injuries were reported by passengers at the Sydney airport, where the airport manager extended medical assistance.”Air India Airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers availed of the medical assistance. No hospitalisation was required,” the DGCA told ANI.

There has been no comment by Air India on the incident so far.

Earlier this month, a scorpion stung a passenger on board an Air-India flight AI 630 that was on its way from Nagpur to Mumbai. While there are instances of live birds and rats being found on board, this is a rare instance for a passenger to be stung by a scorpion.

On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged.”Our team followed the protocol and conducted a complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which due fumigation process was carried out. We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger,” Air India said.

Meanwhile, one passenger from the Alaska Air flight has been detained at Bengaluru Airport soon after landing for smoking mid-air while the flight was en route from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“A passenger on Akasa Air flight QP1326, flying from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru, was found smoking in the aircraft’s lavatory. Our crew followed the required safety protocols and the passenger was handed over to the local police with the help of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), upon landing in Bengaluru. We are assisting authorities in investigating this matter,” said the spokeperson of Akasa Air.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.