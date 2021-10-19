New Delhi: At a time when the heavy rains have claimed more than 20 lived in Uttarakhand, the IMD on Tuesday predicted downpour for many states across the country including that of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As per latest updates, the rain-related incidents have in the last two days claimed over 30 lives in Kerala. Apart from this, many districts in Kerala have been put on high alert.Also Read - West Bengal: Siliguri Police Issues Important Advisory After IMD's Forecast | Read Details Here

The IMD has issued Orange Alert for 11 districts of Kerala for tomorrow. The IMD has also put 12 districts in the state on Orange alert for Thursday. Notably, the IMD has issued Orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on October 20. In addition, an Orange alert was issued for all districts other than Kannur and Kasaragod on October 21.

The IMD said heavy rain will continue in TN, Puducherry tomorrow. The IMD has also predicted rainfall for Karnataka during October 20 and October 23.

On the other side, the IMD has said that rain along with snow fall will continue in J&K and Ladakh on October 23. The IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow will happen over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on October 22, with isolated heavy rainfall on October 23. The weatherman further predicted isolated to scattered rain/snow over Himachal Pradesh on October 22 and October 23, adding that isolated to scattered rainfall may be witnessed over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan on October 23.

Apart from this, the IMD has also predicted rainfall for West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand tomorrow. Giving further details, the IMD said low pressure area lies over Bihar and its neighbouring areas, and added that heavy rainfall activity was very likely to continue over east and northeast India until October 20.

The IMD has also informed that heavy rainfall was also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh on October 20 and over Assam and Meghalaya on October 19 and October 20.