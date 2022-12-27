Severe Cold Wave Alert Issued For Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan: Check Full Weather Forecast

Delhi Cold Wave Alert Latest Update: On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department issued a fog warning for the next five days for many north Indian states.

Delhi Fog Alert: According to IMD, the national capital is likely to face biting cold conditions over the next 24 hours.

Cold Wave Latest Update: As the cold wave continued to grip North India, a severe cold wave alert has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, UP and Rajasthan. On Monday, the IMD issued Yellow Alert for Delhi as a thick blanket of dense fog engulfed the national capital and said the minimum temperature likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fog warning for the next five days for many north Indian states. The IMD said that dense to very dense fog is very likely in many pockets of Punjab and in a few pockets over Haryana and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours.

The weather department also said dense fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan.

The IMD also predicted that for December 27, dense to very dense fog is very likely in some pockets over Punjab, according to IMD.

However, dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh and would continue for the remaining three days.

According to IMD, the national capital is likely to face biting cold conditions over the next 24 hours.

IMD said: “Dense to very dense fog in many places very likely to continue over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh in early morning hours of 25th December. Thereafter, dense fog in isolated pockets very likely to continue over these sub-divisions for subsequent 4 days.”

The IMD further added, “Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Tripura in early morning hours of 25th December; over Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the night and morning hours of 25th-26th December and decreases in intensity thereafter.