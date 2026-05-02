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‘Severe Electoral Offences’: EC orders fresh polling in Falta seat in West Bengal on May 21

New Delhi: EC orders fresh polling in Falta seat on May 21, cites severe electoral offences

Published date india.com Published: May 2, 2026 10:12 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
‘Severe Electoral Offences’: EC orders fresh polling in Falta seat in West Bengal on May 21
Election Commission has ordered repolling

New Delhi: EC orders fresh polling in Falta seat on May 21, cites severe electoral offences

About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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