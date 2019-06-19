Patna: Bihar is reeling under a severe heatwave with the death toll climbing to 137. Of this, Aurangabad reported 60 deaths, Gaya 41, Nalanda 13, Nawada 12, Munger 5, Kaimoor and Vaishali 2 each and Aara and Samastipur 1 each.

Major cities in Bihar like Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur have been witnessing heatwave for the past couple of days.

Due to the continuing heatwave, the state government ordered the suspension of academic activities in all schools, colleges and educational institutes across the state till June 22 apart from ordering closure of markets between 11 AM and 5 PM in three south Bihar districts of Gaya, Aurangabad and Nawada.

All the construction activities, including work under MNREGA scheme, will not be carried out from 10 in the morning till evening.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of four lakh to the kin of victims. An alert has also been issued by the government in the wake of the rising death toll.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has also advised people to avoid moving out of the house till the temperature drops. “Intense heat affects the brain and leads to various health issues,” he said.

Not just Bihar, many states across North India have been fighting a severe heatwave over the past month. Places like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have witnessed temperatures over 46 degrees on a regular basis.