Patna: The death toll due to the severe heatwave conditions in Bihar has shot up to 117. These deaths have been reported from Aurangabad (60), Gaya (35), Nawada (7), Nalanda (6), Kaimur (2), and one each from Arah, Samastipur and Munger.

In Gaya, District Magistrate Abhishek Singh has enforced Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) in view of the scorching heat. He has also banned all kind of governmental/non-governmental construction works, MGNREGA labour work, and any cultural programme or gathering in open spaces between 11 AM to 4 PM.

In the view of prevailing heatwave conditions, the state government has decided to shut all schools, government and government-aided, in Bihar till June 22.

On Saturday, 12 people died due to heat stroke at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya while 25 others remain to be admitted for the same.

DM Singh had said that adequate arrangements were made at the hospital with six senior doctors and ten interns on duty.

“Families of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh each. Those belonging to BPL categories are being given Rs 20,000 each for the last rites,” he said.