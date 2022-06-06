New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an “Orange Alert” for a severe heatwave in Delhi and neighbouring areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. IMD had already issued a Yellow Alert in the national capital for the day.Also Read - Hit And Run Case: Delhi Law Student, Seen Intentionally Hitting Biker With Scorpio in Video, Arrested

“Orange alert in Delhi. Severe heatwave from June 4 in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, UP, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan. Temperature varying between 44°-47°C shall continue for four more days. We advise people to venture out carefully as the heat spell is very severe,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD. Also Read - It Was Never My Intention To Hurt Anyone's Religious Feelings: Nupur Sharma After Suspension From BJP

RK Jenamani further said that the monsoon was yet to begin anywhere in northern India. “We are monitoring. Monsoons in Delhi are still far,” said Jenamani. Also Read - Pride Month 2022: 7 Must-Visit Destinations in India to Celebrate LGBTQ

For the past two days, Delhi has been reeling under a spell of an acute heatwave. Delhi, on Sunday, recorded a maximum temperature in excess of 44.8 degrees. The hottest location was Mungeshpur which recorded 47.3 degrees C while Sports Complex in Akshardham sizzled at 46.6 degrees C, Najafgarh at 46.3 degrees C, Pitampura at 46.2 degrees C, Ridge at 45.7 degrees C, and Jafarpur at 45.1 degrees C.

According to the weather agency, there is no relief in sight till at least June 10, following which Delhi may witness isolated rain activity under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

A heatwave is declared over the plains if the maximum temperature is 40 degrees C or higher and 4.5 degrees above normal. This standard has been met over two consecutive days.