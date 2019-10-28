New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places in Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, as supercyclone Kyarr moves upwards and is likely to hit the Arabian coast on Wednesday.

Conditions in the central Arabian Sea continues to be phenomenal after Cyclone Kyarr has intensified in the past few days. The cyclonic circulation developing southwest of Sri Lanka is moving northwest and is expected to cause thunderstorms over Tamil Nadu, through Kerala. Strong gusts reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to prevail of Kanyakumari, Gulf of Mannar, and the Maldives areas.

On the other hand, it is likely to form a low-pressure around Lakshadweep. Rough sea conditions may lord over the central Arabian Sea with winds ushering at a speed of 240 kmph through Monday, while a storm surge may emerge along coastal Gujarat.

There has been a significant drop in the intensity of Kyarr cyclone after its warning on the Konkon coast was laid off stating that it would have “very minimal impact on Goa”. Prior to that, the cyclone was classified under “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, making it the first one since cyclone ‘Gonu’, to be considered ‘strongest-ever’ in the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, Northwest India is expected to witness dry conditions arising out of an anti-cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. At this time, air quality in major cities can reach a hazardous level. It must be noted that the air quality in the northern parts of India have already dropped severely due to the crop burning season, as well as festivities like Diwali.

Northerly winds from the anti-cyclonic circulation, along with easterly winds over the Bay of Bengal are likely to converge resulting in intermittent rain with some heavy spells across Maharashtra to southern Odisha.