New Delhi: At least three purported videos of Vaibhab Krishna, Noida police chief, have emerged where he could be seen involved in sex chat with a woman. The senior superintendent of police said all those videos were morphed — an attempt to spoil his image.

“I myself have studied the video that is viral on social media. It appears that it is a conspiracy by criminal elements to damage my personal image,” said Vaibhav Krishna.

“In the last year, I have taken strict action against the organised crime, against those who are involved in illegal activities and extortion. It seems that some of them have hatched a conspiracy,” he added. He said that the video went viral on WhatsApp and “voice of a woman is played in the background while his photograph is seen in the video”. “A case has been registered at Sector 20 Police Station and a request has been made to transfer it out of District to Meerut for a fair investigation,” he added.

Vaibhab Krishna is a 2010 IPS cadre who was posted to Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) in 2019.