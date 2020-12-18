New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has observed that sex on the pretext of marriage does not constitute rape if the woman continues to have consensual intimacy over a long period of time. “A promise of marriage cannot be held out as an inducement for engaging in sex over a protracted and indefinite period of time,” a single-judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru said in its order dated December 15. Also Read - Delhi HC Slams CBSE for 'Anti-student attitude', Treating Students as Enemies by Dragging them to SC

Notably, the court was hearing a plea filed by a woman, who had challenged the acquittal of an accused in a rape case observing that her relationship with the accused was consensual. The woman had challenged a trial court order dated March 24, 2018, whereby the accused was acquitted of the offences punishable under Section 417 (cheating) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC). She had in August 2015, filed a complaint in the Malviya Nagar police station in the matter.

The bench stated that inducement to have a physical relationship by promising marriage and the victim falling prey to such inducement may be understandable in the context of the moment. The court further noted that it did not find any infirmity with the conclusion given by the trial court. "A bare reading of the complaint made by the appellant as well as her testimony clearly indicates that even according to her, her relationship with the accused was consensual", the court said.

It also ruled the allegation that her consent has been vitiated on account of having been obtained by misrepresentation, is clearly, unsustainable. “As noted by the trial court, according to her complaint, the appellant woman has stated that she had a physical relationship with the accused in 2008 and after three or four months, thereafter, he had promised to marry her and she had eloped with him,” the bench asserted.

“In view of the said statement, her allegation that her consent to engage in sexual activity with the accused, is vitiated, as the same was secured on a promise to get married, is not sustainable,” it added.