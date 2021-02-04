Noida: The UP police on Wednesday night busted a sex racket in Noida’s Wave mall and rescued 14 girls. The DCP at Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddha Nagar said that the police conducted raids after receiving information that spas were ‘luring customers by prostitution’. “We had information on spas luring customers by prostitution. We conducted raids following that and arrested the owners and customers,” said DCP Police Commissionerate Rajesh S. Also Read - Two UP Constables Caught Running 'Sex Racket' Inside Police Outpost in Pilibhit, Suspended

He added, “We are considering the girls to be victims. They will be sent to rehabilitation centres while the customers and spa owners will be booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.”

“We will send notices to the landlords who have rented out to these spas,” he said.

The DCP added that the girls will be sent to rehabilitation centres while the customers and spa owners will be booked under PITA. Spa operator Sushil and his friend and four customers are currently in police custody.

The police investigation further revealed that women were called from places including Delhi and Haryana for the illegal business. The women used to charge 5 to 6 thousand rupees per customer. During the operation, the police have also recovered several objectionable items including drugs from the spa center.