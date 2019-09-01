New Delhi: Union Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that the government has set an agenda to introduce “sex-sorted semen” technology that will ensure the birth of more number of female calves, increasing the productivity of dairy farmers.

“In the coming days, using insemination, calves that’ll be born will only be female, ones through (doses of) sex-sorted semen. We will produce at least two crore calves by 2020…Hum gai paida karne ki factory laga denge (We will start a cow-birthing factory).We’ll use IVF technology from cows giving 20 litres milk, on cows which stop giving milk. We’ll bring in a revolution,” Singh said while speaking at a product launch event organised by Mother Dairy in Nagpur.

Linking cows to the increasing number of mob lynching cases, he said that once the technology is implemented, there will be no question of such lynchings as the cattle will not be any “extra animal” but a very useful one for the Indian farmers.

Moreover, Singh said that the cows which stop producing milk after a certain period of time will be made more productive by using “IV embryo advanced technology”, similar to the IVF technology used for humans.

In March this year, Uttarakhand became the country’s first state to produce sex-sorted semen for cows, which is deemed to be able to enhance the possibility of birth of female cows to 90 per cent.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ideological fountainhead, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headed an ambitious pet project, ‘Project Panchgavya’, on scientific validation of products to promote a cow-based economy.